Lincoln County man arrested for social media threats

Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Brett Campbell

An 18-year-old Lincoln County man has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

On Tuesday, Brookhaven Police executed a search warrant in cooperation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Melvin Jackson Jr. of 401 Jakes Trail.

Jackson was charged with making social media threats of shooting a public place in violation of the Mississippi Code, BPD Chief Dustin Bairfield said.

“He was arrested, and charged, and gave a voluntary statement that his intent was just to scare people,” said Bairfield.

Jackson was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

