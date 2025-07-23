Lincoln County homicide suspect arrested, charged Published 8:31 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 38-year-old man and charged him with first-degree murder.

Jerrell Andrew Thomas, who is known to have lived recently in Brookhaven but was booked under a Jackson address, was picked up by deputies from Jackson Tuesday and charged with the shooting death of Victor Sanders, 45, of Lincoln County.

On Wednesday, July 16, dispatchers received a call of an unresponsive male subject at 989 Mallalieu Drive. Coroner Blake Wallace determined the man to have died as the result of homicide.

“Investigators from LCSO, the Coroner’s Office and the Office of the District Attorney were able to put the information together and developed a suspect in Thomas,” Sheriff Steve Rushing said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, Rushing said.