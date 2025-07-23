Lincoln County athletes, coaches make their mark as MAC All-Stars Published 10:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Lincoln County School District has had some great representation this summer in All-Star events put on by the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC).

At the start of the summer, rising West Lincoln senior softball standout Caroline Hedgepeth was selected for the 1A/2A/3A Softball All-Star game and was named MVP of the South Team at Jones College in Ellisville.

The MAC also put on a Rising Stars game for underclassmen. Loyd Star rising junior Maddie Kate Britt was selected to play in that game on the South Team.

Loyd Star rising seniors Cooper Creel and Jamisyn Kelly were selected to play in the 2025 Randy West All-Star soccer match put on by the MAC earlier this month at Brandon High. Creel and Kelly were coached in the game by their own high school coaches, Loyd Star head soccer coach Jordan Lea and assistant coach Scott Leggett.