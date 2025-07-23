Lincoln County 7U All-Stars finish 3rd at DYB World Series

Published 9:11 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Lincoln County 7U All-Stars finished their season in the semifinals.

The Lincoln County 7U All-Stars had an exceptional showing last week at the Dixie Youth World Series in Texarkana, Texas. 

The team started out tournament play with a 10-1 win over a squad from Ruston, Louisiana. They then beat Arkadelphia, Arkansas 9-1. They’d gone 1-1 on the opening day of play, with a 9-0 win and a 10-9 loss.

When bracket play began, the LC All-Stars defeated Longview, Texas 5-3 and then reached the semifinals with a 6-4 win over Tioga, Louisiana.

The run to a championship ended via a loss to a team from Alabama, 7-4, in the semifinals.

A team from Texas ended up winning the event and the boys from Lincoln County finished third overall in a field of 14 teams.

Team members include Christopher Nations, Cam Pigott, John Tate Leggett, Weston Prather, and Zaine Jackson; middle row, from left, Karsyn Tanksley, Nolan Ballard, Castan Perkins, Ian Esters, Hayes Howard, and Mason Floyd. 

Coaches are Anthony Prather, Mike Esters, Lindsey Jackson, and Nicole Prather.  

