Co-Lin president shares recruiting vision with Lincoln County leadership

A product of Copiah-Lincoln Community College shared his vision recruiting others like himself.

Dr. Dewayne Middleton, in his third year as president of the community college, gave a brief progress report to the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting Monday.

In May, 378 students graduated from Lincoln County and Brookhaven school districts as well Brookhaven Academy. Of those students, 161 pursued higher education at Co-Lin, he said.

“I’m excited about that,” he said. “We want that number to increase though so that means you all need to help get the word out so we can get those students here to Co-Lin.”

He said students choose Co-Lin for academic offerings, athletic opportunities and the significant cost savings.

“We always say, ‘A dollar goes a lot further at Co-Lin,” he said.

Athletic programs have produced several student-athletes and coaches who have won state, regional and national championships.

“And they did it with local kids,” Middleton said. “That’s the best part about it. We are recruiting in the district. I think that’s important. I had the opportunity to play sports because Co-Lin gave me that opportunity so I want to make sure all the other kids around here do, too.”

Middleton touted the accomplishments at Co-Lin as supervisors followed along on a two-page handout.

Student success

For the third consecutive year, Co-Lin ranked No. 1 in student success among all 15 Mississippi community colleges. Co-Lin had the highest percentage of student success in the state, with a total student success rate of 69.7 percent, far exceeding the state average of 61 percent. This means of all community colleges in Mississippi, Co-Lin has the highest percentage of graduates. During the 2024-25 academic year, Co-Lin saw an increase in graduates, graduating nearly 600 students.

Top honors

Allie Wall and Anna Grace McCreary, both of Brookhaven, were two of only six students inducted into the college’s Hall of Fame, the top honor a student at Co-Lin can receive.

Ellis Hall

The college is finalizing plans to begin renovations on Ellis Hall dormitory this month, creating 60-plus new beds for students. It is designed to accommodate one floor for women and one for men, but currently male dorm space is the college’s biggest housing need. Plans are to be completed by fall 2026.

MDOT project

The completed MDOT project created new sidewalks, crosswalks, fencing and other improvements around Stone Stadium.

Player of the Year

Lady Wolves basketball standout Angel “Cookie” Wilkinson of Brookhaven was named MACCC Player of the Year, NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention, and All -MACCC First Team. The Jackson State signee racked up 654 points this season, giving her one of the top single scoring seasons in program history and second-most points in the nation this season.

National champions

The Co-Lin Lady Wolves softball team claimed the 2025 NJCAA DII National Softball Championship for the second time in the last three years. The team also won the MACCC Championship.

National recognition

Co-Lin Head Softball Coach Meleah Howard was named the 2025 MACCC Coach of the Year, Gulf District A Coach of the Year and NJCAA Coach of the Tournament. The coaching staff, including assistant coaches Amber Beall and Terry Bauer, was named NDCA NJCAA DII National Staff of the Year.

Academic success

Co-Lin’s Men’s golf, baseball and Lady Wolves basketball teams earned the highest GPA of all 15 community colleges in their respective sports.