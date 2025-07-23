City of Brookhaven receives updates on multiple projects Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Brookhaven’s mayor and Board of Aldermen heard updates on multiple projects across the city during the recent public meeting.

Construction of a new Dollar General on Hwy. 51 South is moving along, with metalwork ascending above recently-poured concrete slabs. Interim Public Works Director Jason Markham said he needs at least one more quote for a related project — boring under Hwy. 51 for the new store’s water and sewage.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Brookway Boulevard is about to engage in a complete interior renovation, and upgrade the exterior to the fast food company’s new image.

Doll’s House Mission Home on Hwy. 51 North is in the process of building multiple transition cottages — buildings that will be utilized as temporary housing for mothers and families. DH representative Pete Corkern and Executive Director Johnnie Turner attended the board meeting, but were not on the agenda. When City Inspector Daniel Redd made his presentations, Mayor Larry Jointer asked him what it was the Doll’s House needed done.

“They’ve been required to put in septic systems because we don’t have sewer out that way,” Redd said. “They’ve reached the maximum number of buildings for septic tanks.”

To get more cottages built, the Department of Environmental Quality will not allow enough septic systems. Corkern requested the city extend sewer service out there.

“Is that feasible?” Ward 4 Alderman Jeff Henning asked engineer Mike McKenzie.

McKenzie said it could be done, adding seven or more individual services — the Mission would count as one “service” — at a minimum cost of $400,000. Jointer said the city would research it and determine what could be done.

“Maybe 20-something units would be picked up with the new service,” said Ward 5 Alderman Fletcher Grice, if the sewage system was extended far enough along the highway to include the Doll’s House.

“It would probably wash out in time,” Jointer said.

“In time, yes, sir,” said Grice.

Oak hill, airport, abandoned properties

The Oak Hill project is moving along, albeit slowly, according to engineer Ryan Holmes. The delay is due to approval from federal grants, but Holmes expects to see progress later in the year.

Some easements were still needed near the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport, Holmes said. Some trees need to be removed for safety reasons and access to private property must be granted before that can be done. The City also hopes to purchase some property adjacent to the airport.

Police Chief Dustin Bairfield expressed his appreciation for the board’s action in removing dilapidated structures. Two have been demolished recently, and eight more on the list for demo in the near future.

“Abandoned houses that meet the guidelines to be taken down are centers for crime. So thank you for doing that,” Bairfield said.

Jointer asked Street Department Supervisor Tion Lebbage if it was feasible to rent or buy a machine to take down properties without having to contract them out. Lebbage said it was possible, and that the City used to have equipment for that purpose.

“We just need to be careful because of the haz-mat issues,” City Inspector Redd added.

Boulevard, East Monticello, Brookhaven High

Work along Brookway Boulevard continues, with the final concrete medians being installed. The federally-funded project will then move to resurfacing of the boulevard, which McKenzie said was scheduled to take place at night.

When asked by Alderman-at-large Ronald Hines if U-turns were going to be permitted again on the main thoroughfare, McKenzie said, “U-turns will be allowed along the length of Brookway Boulevard from (Highway) 51 to (Interstate) 55, at any light or gap.”

A request has been submitted to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for a traffic signal to be installed at the intersection of East Monticello Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. MDOT is looking at traffic accident reports, Holmes said, and will conduct a new traffic count study once school is back in session and “regular” traffic has upped.

Markham told the board he had received only a single quote for crosswalk improvement on Congress Street for Brookhaven High, and was waiting for another before work would begin there.

City Hall, Housing Authority, Stahl-Urban

“We’ve got seven months of a lot of great work,” property owner and developer John Lynch told the board about the renovation of the former Hartman-Harrigill Funeral Home on West Chickasaw Street for use as Brookhaven’s new city hall. “It cannot be going any better. It’s going to be finished quite early, we think. The deadline given was Jan. 1, but we’d like to get y’all moved in during October.”

“I’m very excited about the progress, efficient and productive layout for staff and public with a new roof, high technology, and class A office space,” Lynch said. “It’s double insulated for noise canceling … especially from the railroad. Other than dealing with crime, I think attracting business is the most important thing, huge, for a town.”

Butler Snow attorney Will Allen also told the board that the Brookhaven Housing Authority is “pushing forward.” Now that the insurance issue had been completed for Brookwood Apartments, which burned in early 2023, they have been demolished down to dirt being removed, new fill dirt added, and new grass seeded. BHA has asked for preliminary building plans and is focused on pushing forward with a new building, Allen said.

Jointer asked who owns the strip of land between the fenced-in BHA area there and the venue next door. Allen said the County owns it, but BHA is interested in purchasing it.

Asked about progress on the Stahl-Urban building — which also burned, in 2024 — McKenzie said WGK Engineering is ready to advertise for demolition bids, but was asked to wait until October, when the new budget year begins.