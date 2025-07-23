Belhaven first in state to debut online master’s degree in Applied AI Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Belhaven University has become the first university in Mississippi to offer a fully online Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence, preparing students for in-demand tech careers grounded in ethical leadership.

Designed for working professionals, the 10-course program offers flexible, seven-week classes that prepare students for high-demand roles. Students gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools. A capstone project allows students to apply their skills to a real-world business challenge.

“This new Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence couldn’t come at a more pivotal time,” said Dr. Brett Andrews, dean of the School of Business at Belhaven University. “As Mississippi makes landmark investments — over $37 million in AI education grants, an NVIDIA partnership to train 10,000 residents, billions of dollars in outside investment into data center construction, and targeted state policies to grow AI talent — it’s clear we’re laying the foundation for the next generation of tech leaders.”

Graduates of the program will be equipped for careers including AI specialist, machine learning engineer, natural language processing engineer, and business intelligence analyst.

“With this degree, students aren’t just preparing for a successful career; they’re stepping into roles shaping the future of AI in Mississippi and beyond,” Andrews said.

The program is now accepting applications.