Man accused in Amite County child-fatality wreck has been indicted

Published 9:18 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Brett Campbell

PHOTOS SUBMITTED From left, 10-year-old Jordan Hill, was killed in a hit-and-run wreck in April. At right, Cody Rollinson has been indicted for aggravated DUI and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

A man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in a crash in Amite County has been indicted in the case.

Court documents show Cody Rollinson was indicted on one count of aggravated DUI and one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. His trial has been scheduled for Sept. 17, 2025.

Amite County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Danny Meaux said the incident took place on Old Hwy. 25/Compromise Road on April 6, 2025, between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m.

Meaux said the victim, Jordan Hill, was on an ATV when he was hit by a truck. Rollinson was arrested the day of the wreck.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections