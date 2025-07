Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

R. E. Tyler Funeral Home Inc. Brookhaven, MS.

Funeral services for Mrs. Johnie Mae Washington of Brookhaven, MS, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Bethel AME Church, Brookhaven, MS. Interment: Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS.

A visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. and before services on Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the church.

Mrs. Washington, age 96, passed away July 18, 2025, in Brookhaven, MS.