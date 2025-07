Published 9:10 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

R. E. Tyler Funeral Home Inc. Brookhaven, MS.

Funeral services for Mrs. Geneva Bowens of Lorain, OH, are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Oak Grove MB Church, Monticello, MS. Interment: Oak Grove MB Church Cemetery, Monticello, MS.

Mrs. Bowens, age 82, was a native of Monticello, MS, and passed away July 5, 2025, in Lorain, OH.