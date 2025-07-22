Published 10:30 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Funeral service for Dr. Willie D. Humphrey will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Alcorn State University Chapel in Lorman, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the funeral home from 5-6 p.m. There will also be visitation at Alcorn Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the St. Paul on the River Church Cemetery in Caseyville, MS.

Dr. Humphrey was born Oct. 17, 1946, and died July 20, 2025. He was the son of Octavia Queen and Woodrow Humphrey Sr.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.