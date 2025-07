Published 10:11 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Funeral service for Mr. Darryl Holloway will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Williams Mortuary Chapel. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

Mr. Holloway was born on July 16, 1963, and died on July 15, 2025 in Gulfport, MS. He was the son of Marie Lenoir and Sunus Holloway.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.