Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dalpha Jane Cupit, lifelong resident of Liberty, Mississippi passed away Saturday July 19, 2025 at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

Mrs. Dalpha was 81, born August 16, 1943, the daughter of Marion D. Copeland and Madge Hortense Walker Copeland. She was self-employed, managing three service stations in Liberty. She was member of Hebron Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack Cupit Jr.; son, Ken Cupit and JoElla; two daughters, Kimberly Cupit and Dana Havard; grandchildren, Olivia Weeks, Taylar Weeks, Abbi Havard, and Chase Havard; and great-grandchildren, Kodi Weeks Arnold, Wyatt Graham, Kohl Weeks, and Walker Graham.

Visitation is Wednesday July 23, 2025, at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, MS. from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Hebron Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Ken Cupit, Chase Havard, Joey Swearingen, Bobby Jones, Wayne Cupit, Keith Bates, and Joey Sumrow (honorary pallbearer).