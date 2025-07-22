Brookhaven man sought in connection with Louisiana shooting Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Bogalusa, Louisiana, police are asking for help in locating a man wanted in a weekend shooting.

Daniel King Brown, of Brookhaven, is wanted in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the 900 block of Avenue G in Bogalusa, around 7:15 p.m.

When officers arrived in response to 911 calls, they found a man who had sustained two gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were able to determine what led to the shooting, and to identify the suspect.

Warrants were obtained for 39-year-old Brown for one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of assault by drive-by shooting, and one count of illegal use of weapons.

Brown was arrested in March 2025 in Lincoln County, Mississippi, by Mississippi Highway Patrol and charged with DUI refusal, misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, and traffic charges. His address was listed as 303 North Street Drive, Brookhaven.

Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to call Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611.