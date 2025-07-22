Barbara ‘Babs’ Allmand King

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Madison, MS

Barbara Allmand King, age 80, passed away on Friday, July 18, in her home in Madison, Mississippi. Born in Brookhaven, Mississippi, she attended Brookhaven High School and graduated from Millsaps College. A long-time resident of Jackson before moving to Madison, she taught Spanish at Callaway and Murrah High Schools, worked as an administrator for Ballet Mississippi, and as a volunteer coordinator for the International Ballet Competition.

Babs was preceded in death by her husband, Archie King; her parents, Kermit and Celeste Bouchillon Allmand; her brothers, Don and Jerry Allmand; and her granddaughter, Bella Newman. She is survived by her son, Neil Wolf, his wife Kim, and their son, Lucien; by her daughter, Betsy Ross, her husband, Kevin, and their children, Ellie and Patrick.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland, MS, preceding the service at 3 p.m. on the same day.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or the Rick Ross Scholarship Fund online at https://tinyurl.com/RickRossScholarshipFund.