Published 9:45 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Graveside service for Barbara Henderson will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Mt. Pisghel AME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the funeral home.

Ms. Henderson was born on April 29, 1961, and died on July 16, 2025, at the Kings Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. She was the daughter of Gloria Collins and Otis Smith.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.