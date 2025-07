Published 10:45 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Funeral service for Alexis Stovall will be on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. James MB Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 25, from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Ms. Stovall was born Aug. 25, 1998, and died July 16, 2025, in Gulfport Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of Sonobia Stovall and James Watkins.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.