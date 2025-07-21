Registration open for new non-traditional school Published 8:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Registration is underway for WayMaker Christian Academy, a non-denominational, non-traditional school located next to Church of the Way in Brookhaven.

The deadline for registration is Aug. 1 and the first day of classes is Aug. 14.

“We want to minister to families and students who’d like another option for their education,” said Susann Altman, who will serve as the headmaster of the academy.

The academy is set up like a homeschool, but in a building rather than a home. It’s currently designed for first through 12th grade, but administrators may be able to offer kindergarten soon.

“It’s for someone who wants the option to have their children homeschooled, but can’t do it themselves,” she said. “Our goal is to equip each child to live a life of love, service and discipleship, impacting the world for God’s glory.”

WayMaker Christian Academy’s classes are Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There won’t be lunch, but students will have snack time. The school year is August through May.

Altman said the shorter school day and week is possible because it doesn’t take as long to teach skills with a smaller group of students than a traditional public or private school. They expect about 24 students for the first year and will break it up into first through sixth, and seventh through 12th.

“We will be helping students work at their different paces as we go,” she said.

Pastor David Fortenberry started Church of the Way in 2012. WayMaker Christian Academy is a ministry of the church and is located next door on West Industrial Park Road NW.

“Being a pastor, one of the things that really bothers me, is when kids go off to our secular colleges and things, you know, their faith is belittled,” he said. “They’re basically told everything they’ve been taught all their life is not true. So in essence to combat that there’s no better way than a good firm foundation.”

Altman will be joined by instructor Bridgett Dedeaux.

“I look forward to going on this journey with kids as they grow in their relationship with Christ,” Dedeaux said.

Tim McDowell, a member of the academy’s board, said WayMaker is “a golden opportunity for a lot of folks to get a good Christian education, which is very well-needed in this community.”

Altman said the small staff will focus on a Biblical world view for students as well as academic excellence.

“We want students to be good citizens when they leave here and go out into the world,” she said. “So we want to make sure we instill biblical values.”

Students will start their days with the pledge of allegiance, Bible study, devotion and prayer.

“We want to start our day all together in that, before we split off into our different rooms to spend time with the academics. Even in the academics, we want to focus a lot on biblical incorporation and how Christ is involved in everything.”

The school is open Monday through Thursday, but Fridays can still be educational.

“That day we will do our field trips and service in the community, getting involved in ministry and missions,” Fortenberry said.

The pastor is thrilled to have Altman as the academy’s leader.

“Susan’s got a love for the Lord and she’s very involved in her church, with the student ministry there. When you’ve got a heart for the Lord and a heart for kids, it’s a good fit.”

After more than 25 years in the educational field and the last eight in public education, Altman is excited to join the team at WayMaker.

“There are so many students who need to learn in different ways in different environments and I’m happy to have been given this opportunity to provide that,” she said.

For more information or to register a child, email Altman at waymakersca@gmail.com or call 601-757-7588.