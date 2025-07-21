Ole Brook Swing Band to debut with free shows in August Published 2:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

The Ole Brook Wind Symphony has created a swing band.

The band will present its first two performances in August. The one-hour concerts will be Friday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. on the Railroad Park Stage in downtown Brookhaven; and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Exchange Club Fair.

“The concerts will feature a variety of jazz music in the swing style,” said Symphony director Steve Edge. “The audience will recognize many numbers that include several vocals.”

Songs by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong will be among the numbers performed, with vocals from Shelley Smith and Joe Elliot. Swing band directors for the concerts will be Leroy Smith and Stanley Stewart.

Anyone interested in joining the symphony or swing band can reach out through the OBWS Facebook page, or call Edge at 601-748-1776; Stewart at 601-643-5693; Jane Graves at 601-248-4272; or Leroy Smith at 601-730-3993.

“Come and bring your chair or blanket and enjoy some sentimental, upbeat, and patriotic music with that big band feel,” Edge said.