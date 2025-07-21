Published 10:31 am Monday, July 21, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Ms. Joyce Lee Adams at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 24, 2025, at New Prospect Baptist Church. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Harris Rawls Cemetery.

Joyce Lee Adams, 84, of Brookhaven, passed away July 19, 2025, at Kings Daughters Medical Center. She was born in McComb, MS, on April 24, 1941, to Jesse Glover and Pearl Tuttle Glover.

Ms. Adams was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. She loved arts & crafts, sewing, painting, and anything involving Elvis Presley.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Cecil Lamar Adams; sister, Carolyn Adams; and brothers-in-law, Wilmer Adams and E.C. Lilly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Shirley Joyce Rayborn (Robert), Andy Lamar Adams (Susan), and Loretta Harveston (Corey); sisters, Nadine Hodges (Richard) and Adine Lilly; six grandchildren, Carter Harveston, Tyler James Adams, Rebecca Rayborn, Shane Rayborn, Robbie Dale Rayborn, and Jason Rayborn; and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Kings Daughters Medical Center and Silver Cross Nursing Home.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.