Cynthia Smith

Published 10:39 am Monday, July 21, 2025

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Smith of Brookhaven, MS, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Brookhaven Funeral Home with burial immediately following at New Sight Cemetery. Visitation will take place at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Thursday, July 24, from 10-11 a.m.

Cindy passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Brookhaven, MS. She was a devoted and loving wife to Kenneth Smith for 53 years and raised three children who were her pride and joy.

Cindy was born in McComb, MS, on December 25, 1952. In her downtime, you could find her sewing, cooking, or supporting her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and extended family. Cindy was a faithful member of the Church of the Way.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas “Tommy” Edwards and Mary Ida Waldrop Edwards.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Earl Smith; daughters, Amy Baldwin (Clay), Lacey Hibbard (Sheridan); son, Paul Smith; granddaughters, Mallory Haley (Harrison), Emma Grace Hibbard, Abby Hibbard, and Macy Hibbard; step-granddaughters, Rebekah Magill (Bowen) and Sarah Baldwin; grandsons, Gunner Smith, Hayes Walker, and Rylan Baldwin; great-granddaughter, Maris Anne Haley; sister, Sherry Lowe (Ken) and brother, Tim Edwards (Tracey). She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Hayes Walker, Gunner Smith, Rylan Baldwin, Micah Lowe, Corbin Falvey, and Sam Smith.

The family would like to thank King’s Daughters Medical Center for their exceptional care.