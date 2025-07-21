Brookhaven Schools Superintendent Henderson continues service on MASS Board Published 12:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Dr. Roderick Henderson, superintendent of the Brookhaven School District, is continuing his service to the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents as a member of its board of directors. MASS recently approved a new slate of leaders at its summer convention.

Now in its 56th year, MASS serves as a leading voice for public education, offering year-round training, mentoring and advocacy for school leaders and ensuring Mississippi’s educators are equipped to meet today’s challenges.

With board members representing districts from every region, MASS guarantees diverse input and unified action to advance the future of Mississippi’s public schools.

Drawing on three decades of experience, Henderson is committed to strengthening Mississippi’s school system. In collaboration with fellow board members, he will champion access to innovative training and professional development opportunities that empower education leaders and drive continuous improvement across the state.

The board also reinforces MASS’s legacy as a powerful voice for public schools through awareness, advocacy and engagement efforts with members of the State Legislature, the Mississippi Department of Education and other groups.

“Our board is made up of seasoned educators who bring invaluable perspectives to the challenges facing our schools,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “Dr. Henderson’s dedicated leadership ensures that MASS can successfully equip superintendents with the tools, training and support they need to make a lasting impact.”

Board members are actively engaged through regular meetings, professional development and mentoring opportunities. By building strong relationships with lawmakers and policymakers, MASS ensures that educators across Mississippi have a meaningful voice in shaping legislation that affects public schools.

Through strategic partnerships and sustained advocacy, MASS has played a key role in advancing initiatives that elevate Mississippi’s teaching profession — including efforts to raise teacher salaries, enhance certification requirements and improve recruitment and retention.

“It’s a privilege to be part of an organization that works tirelessly to support and strengthen public education in every corner of our state,” said Henderson. “MASS gives education leaders a unified voice, and I’m proud to help carry that mission.”

The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.

Learn more at www.superintendents.ms.