Brookhaven fire chief: Firefighters limited on private property actions Published 10:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The fire department can install a smoke detector for you, but firefighters can only enter your private property by invitation or in case of emergency.

This week, Brookhaven Fire Chief Jeff Ainsworth told Mayor Larry Jointer and the Board of Aldermen that his department has installed several smoke detectors recently for home owners. Several are available at Central Fire Station for residents to claim. Anyone who thinks they may need a firefighter to install one can ask there for details. Ainsworth said the department even has some detectors for the hearing impaired that will shake the bed when activated.

Alderman-at-large Ronald Hines asked the chief if firefighters can help with inspections of existing homes in order to make the community safer, addressing issues that tend to cause fires. He noted dirty or damaged chimneys, and propane tanks too close to homes or other structures. Hines also provided Ainsworth with a list of ideas he had, if it was something the department could address.

“We have no authority to go onto private property,” Chief Ainsworth answered. “Unless it is responding to an active fire … or if we have been invited onto the property. Because of (state statute) I don’t think we would be able to do that.”

Board attorney Bobby Moak agreed, saying, “It would have to be changed at the state level.”

“Mr. Hines, looks like that needs to go to the Legislature,” the mayor said. Hines agreed.

In other fire department matters, the board:

• Received the Fire Department run report showing 17 runs in the city and six outside city limits.

• Approved the hire of Ian Gatlin as a non-certified firefighter at $32,000 annually, pending drug test, physical and background check.

• Approved firefighter Richard Edwards to attend a driver-operator class at the State Fire Academy in July. City will pay registration, and reimburse for mileage and meals.

• Approved travel reimbursement for Fire Training Capt. Marlon Dixon for Fire Inspector Class at SFA in June.

• Added back to the department policies the ability for firefighters to donate leave time to other firefighters.