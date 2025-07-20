Staying steady in the ‘Eye of the Storm’ — Meteorologist Bassett to speak at free women’s event Aug. 1 Published 3:00 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Legendary meteorologist, farmer, business entrepreneur and Christian speaker Barbie Bassett will share her testimony in Brookhaven at a free event Friday, Aug. 1.

Hosted by the Easthaven Women’s Ministry, Bassett will present “In the Eye of the Storm” beginning at 6 p.m. at Easthaven Baptist Church, 130 Hwy. 84.

“I’ll share more about what God’s Word says about that and how we can remain steady amongst the rough waters, especially in today’s world,” Bassett said. “The storm isn’t the end — it’s a turning point in God’s greater narrative.”

Bassett, a farm gal from Marks, holds degrees in communications and broadcast meteorology from Mississippi College and Mississippi State University. She has been awarded “Best Weathercast” by the Associated Press several times and was WLBT’s first chief meteorologist in its 70-year history.

She won the Mrs. Mississippi title in 2000 and finished in the Top 15 at the international pageant. She is an accomplished opera singer, ventriloquist, pianist and model.

Bassett is also known for her charitable work, having donated her hair more than 10 times, working with an organization that makes human hair wigs for women who have lost their hair due to cancer.

A Guinness Book of World Record was set in 2007 in Clinton with the hair donation project that she and former co-worker Stephanie Bell-Flynt spearheaded.

An accomplished entrepreneur, Bassett owns Cloud 9 Clothiers, an online women’s boutique which can be found on Facebook; a biotech franchise; and is a founder of a telemedicine company. She owns Good News Candle Company and creates unique candles for boutiques around the country. She hosts the podcast, “Y’all Listen Here!” which can be found on all major podcast platforms.

She’s written two best sellers: “Forecasts & Faith: 5 Keys to Weathering the Storms of Life” and “Carry An Umbrella When There’s No Rain in the Forecast.” She’s currently writing her third book which will reveal much more, she said.

She sits on several boards and advisory councils, teaches 2-year-olds in Sunday School and sings on the praise team at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Ridgeland.

Through the ups and the downs, Bassett has leaned on God and trusted Him.

“We’ve all experienced seasons in our life we weren’t prepared for. Whether it’s a scary health diagnosis, a broken relationship, wayward child, job loss or something else that hit us from out of the blue, it can often turn our life upside down,” she said. “I’ve learned through my own public storms that adversity doesn’t build character; adversity reveals our character and our belief in God’s promises. The eye of the storm can often bring an anointing like none other.”