Brookhaven’s new police chief gives first weeks’ update Published 5:00 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

The first couple of weeks as police chief “have been fairly busy,” said newly-installed top officer Dustin Bairfield.

The chief told Mayor Larry Jointer and members of the Board of Aldermen Tuesday that officers were going back to zone patrols, and that he had several officers lined up for hire Tuesday and at the next City meeting.

Alderman-at-large Ronald Hines asked Bairfield what his plans were for training, as well as regulating transient vendors, and responding to 18-wheelers traveling on roads where such traffic is prohibited.

“Training is one of the big things,” said Bairfield. “Every officer needs three hours — one hour with me on pursuits, and two hours with the District Attorney’s Office.”

“On investigations, I am personally going out and working cases with them,” he said, noting that he planned to present for hire in August an officer who will focus on working outstanding cases. “Every case will have a conclusion — cleared, closed, or an arrest.”

The code enforcement officer has been assigned primarily to patrol work, said the chief.

“I told the city inspector to call me for code enforcement. That is a priority. I’ll go out there myself, if I have to. A lot of that was not being checked on.”

City leaders will also begin to see more tickets written on trucks traveling on restricted roadways and those exceeding the speed limits, Bairfield said.

“And my door is always open, to the public or to you.”

In other business:

• Approved to declare a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2015 Ford Police Taurus Interceptor as surplus, remove from BPD inventory, and donate to Bude Police Department.

• Approved 10 BPD vehicles as surplus to be sold due to high mileage and/or mechanical problems.

• Approved to transfer a 2018 Ford Explorer from the police department to the Mayor’s office.

• Approved the retirement of Police Department Dispatcher Darlene Portrey, effective June 30.

• Approved Police Sgt. Detective Jonathan Hart’s salary increase from $49,000 to $55,000, due to increased duties.

• Approved Sgt. Det. Hart to attend the Taser Energy Weapons Instructor Course at Camp Shelby in July. City will reimburse for lodging, meals and mileage.

• Approved the correction of salary for Assistant Police Chief Willie Gayten to $80,000, retroactive to July 1.

• Approved the hire of four part-time police department patrol officers: Joshua Townsend, Jason Cole, Warren McClendon, and Andrew Montgomery at $22 hourly, pending drug tests, physicals and background checks.

• Approved the hire of one full-time police patrol officer — Kennis Montgomery, at $51,250, pending drug test, physical and background check.

• Approved the hire of Sarah Walker as the police department’s Administrative Criminal Investigation Department Secretary at a salary of $45,750, pending drug test, physical and background check.

• Approved the hire of BPD Investigator Briar Boyd, pending drug test, physical and background check.

• Approved a new contract with Lincoln County Jail and the Sheriff’s Office for housing City of Brookhaven prisoners.