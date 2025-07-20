Accursed things Published 9:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Joshua has gathered the army of Israel to the city of Jericho at the command of the Lord. After very explicit instructions about how to conduct the battle, they begin the plan of attack.

On the seventh day, after the trumpets have sounded and before the battle of Jericho begins, Joshua warns the people about the “accursed things” that are not to be taken for themselves.

“And you, by all means abstain from the accursed things, lest you come become accursed when you take of the accursed things, and make the camp of Israel a curse, and trouble it. But all silver and gold, and vessels of bronze and iron, are consecrated to the Lord; they shall come into the treasury of the Lord.” — Joshua 6:18-19 (NKJV)

The battle is a great success, with everyone destroyed except Rahab and those of her household, as the Lord had commanded. Joshua and the Israelites are excited at the great victory; so much so that they decide to attack the smaller town of Ai. Joshua sends scouts to spy out the town and report their findings. It is decided that only a small army is necessary to overrun Ai and take the city. An army of 3,000 men is sent to accomplish the expected victory. The victory that was thought to be a matter of fact, became a rout of the Israelites by the tiny army of Ai.

As in most endeavors, it is the unknown factor that often causes trouble. Joshua did not know that Israel had sinned during the defeat of Jericho. As a result of their sin Joshua’s string of victories ends abruptly at one. All of the promised blessings and favor of God seem to have vanished before his eyes and Joshua questions God about His motives for bringing the Israelites across the Jordan, was it merely to defeat them in their battle with Ai? To Joshua’s credit, he does not know that Achan has sinned by taking some of the forbidden spoil of battle. Most of the people do not know about Achan’s sin, maybe only God and Achan know, but that is enough.

The great tragedy here is that the defeat by Ai could have been avoided if Joshua had “decided” to ask God instead of attacking without His blessing.

When we covet the “accursed thing” (sin) and hide it in our heart, we will always fail.

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.