Who’s that 6-year-old helping animals and students? It’s … SUPER LEDGER! Published 11:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Loyd Star’s Super Ledger is turning 6 next week and hopes for a ton of gifts, though he doesn’t plan to keep any of them.

Ledger Smith, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2023, is again collecting food, toys and treats for Brookhaven Animal Rescue League, but also gathering school supplies for a separate project.

Ledger is the son of Caitlin and Reid Smith and brother of Beckam, 8, and Harbor, 11. He is in the maintenance phase for Philadelphia Chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which is a rare subtype of the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His mother said only 3 percent of childhood leukemias are Ph+ with roughly 100 cases in the US diagnosed each year.

After two years of transfusions, biopsies, ports and chemo, the youngster is getting back to his rambunctious, fun-loving self, Caitlin Smith said.

For the second year, Ledger chose to help the animals at BARL for his birthday. It’s part of the Love for Ledger project that Smith started when he was first diagnosed.

“Ledger wants to bless Brookhaven Animal Rescue League again,” she posted on Facebook. “Help my boy see and live out ‘Purpose in the Pain’ by blessing his favorite thing, animals.”

A visit to the Smiths’ Loyd Star home proves that to be true.

“I love animals,” Ledger said.

The Smiths have more than a few, including some rescues. There are the huskies, Arya and Atlas, Sutton the teacup Yorkie, Bella the schnauzer-Yorkie mix, Garfield and Blaze, two cats that Santa brought ,and the newest feline members, kittens Joker and Quinn, who were named by Ledger.

The pets helped the boy heal.

“They got him through some dark, dark parts,” Smith said. “You lose your hair. And animals don’t care that you might, you know, look different or act different, and they love you the same when you’re on steroids, and you’re in a bad mood and like your siblings might not want to deal with you as much.”

That’s why furry friends are so important to Ledger. He’s hoping to be able to feed them at BARL for a while but his real goal is for them all to find homes.

“Adopt them,” he said.

Smith posted photos of various types and size bags of pet food on her Facebook page along with the price of what it will cost to order.

It’s a unique “food”-raiser for BARL in that anyone who wants to donate does so by claiming an item by posting in the comments under the photo with the name of the pet the donation is either in honor of or in memory of and also a photo of the pet. Ledger wants to see the pets who are helping his cause and he plans to write their names on the items when they arrive.

After claiming an item by commenting, the donor should PayPal the total amount to caitlingrace8@gmail.com or drop off cash with Ashley at Expectations of Brookhaven.

Since Ledger is able to start kindergarten at Brookhaven Academy this year, he is also hosting a fundraiser to provide supplies for other children.

“If anyone needs a blessing, or if there is someone you would like to nominate for a blessing, all I need is a list of supplies needed, clothes and shoe sizes, and any preference for a backpack and lunchbox messaged to me,” Smith said.

“There will be no big delivery or pictures or posts, just simply picking up or dropping off the supplies needed with some happies wherever is most convenient for you, and silent prayers from me and Ledger for the recipients to have a wonderful school year.”

The tradition of giving to others started long before Ledger was diagnosed with leukemia, but the Smiths stepped it up in the past two years.

It’s been a great project for their son, who has become known as Super Ledger for his courage through cancer.

“Yes, he’s super. He went through some awful things that no person, much less no child, should have to go through, and he’s handled it with grace,’ she said. “It’s been a blessing to see him fight and not give up. When you’re super, it’s not just about yourself, like how good you are, it’s about how good you can use it and be good to others.”

Smith believes her family should use this experience to help others. It’s what any superhero should do.

“He’s going to save others, right?” she said. “I feel like when God gives you a platform, you need to use it for His glory. I like to teach him and my other two that just because your life is kind of yuck right now, like it’s different and not fun, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t be a blessing to others.”

Smith calls it Ledger’s “Purpose in the Pain,” and even though her youngest may not understand the words right now, he’ll look back in a few years and remember the good he was able to do as a super hero.

“When he’s older, he will remember Super Ledger,” she said. “He’ll be like, ‘Look at all these pictures of what I did when I was sick. And when my family was going through it and stressed. And look what my community did for me, but then look what we turned around and did together with our community for you know, others.’”

Smith and her husband want their children to know that they can get through tough stuff with God’s help and that giving to others is always the right thing to do.

The Smith trio organized an impromptu lemonade stand last week at the end of a gravel driveway on Old Red Star Road selling lemonade and painted rocks and canvases. Ledger made toys from his Lego blocks to sell as well.

“It was really special. We have a good community,” she said.

It raised so much money for BARL they did it again Friday evening.

Ledger is in remission, but won’t be considered cured until he’s been cancer-free for five years. He’s in maintenance therapy and will get to ring the bell in September that signifies the end of chemotherapy.

Smith plans to continue their projects even after the cure because every year that Ledger turns a year older is a blessing.

“That’s a blessing from the Lord,” she said. “I don’t want to forget this. I want him to remember.”