Lincoln County unemployment rate up slightly for May Published 3:00 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Unemployment climbed up slightly in Lincoln County during May. According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, 550 people in Lincoln said they were available to work during the month but were unable to find employment. From an available labor force of 14,420, that group made up 3.8 percent.

Just one month earlier, fewer were out of work from a larger labor force — 510 from 14,570, or 3.5 percent. One year earlier, in May 2024, the numbers were even better, with 420 out of 14,460 unemployed (2.9 percent).

The numbers are down from earlier in the year, however, with 4.2 and 4.1 percent in March and February, respectively. Throughout 2025, the labor force for Lincoln County has averaged 14,608. Though it has fluctuated as high as 620, the average number of unemployed persons each month has been 568.

Over the previous 12 months, Lincoln County has averaged 14,590 available workers, with 540 unemployed (3.7%).

During May, 36 counties posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state average of 3.8 percent, including Lincoln. The lowest unemployment rate was in Rankin County at 2.7 percent, followed by Lafayette at 2.9. Jefferson and Issaquena counties had the highest rates at 10.6 and 10.

Once again, neighboring county Copiah had the same rate as Lincoln for the month, with the other bordering counties ranking higher — Amite, 4.4; Franklin, 4.5; Walthall, 4.6; Pike, 4.9; Jefferson, 10.6.

It comes as no surprise that Rankin retains its position as the county with the lowest rate of unemployment, though it rose from the previous month’s 2.5 percent. Rankin County had a pool of available workers numbering 82,720, of which 80,670 were employed. More than two thousand — 2,040 — were without jobs.

The state’s most populous county, Hinds (209,500, down more than 5,000 from earlier in the year) also had the largest labor force — 100,300. Its rate of unemployment for May sat lower than the state average, at 3.5, but represents 3,250 people without jobs in its Capitol City-area location.

Jefferson County had only 260 potential workers unemployed, but that constitutes 10.6 percent of a labor force of 2,450. The least populous county remains Issaquena, with 1,244 residents, and the smallest labor pool — 300 people. Only 30 were unemployed, but that makes up 10 percent.

Labor data

Monthly estimates of the labor force, employment, unemployment and the unemployment rate are generated by the Local Area Unemployment Statistics Program, a cooperative program be-tween the Bureau of Labor Statistics and State Employment Security Agencies.

Statistics on the employment status of the population and related data are compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics using data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS is a monthly survey of households conducted by the US Census Bureau. It is a scientifically selected survey designed to represent the civilian non-institutional population of the United States.

Households selected are interviewed to obtain information about the employment status of each member of the household 16 years of age and older. The inquiry relates to employment activity or status during the calendar week, Sunday through Saturday, which includes the 12th day of the month. This week is known as the reference week.

The survey is designed so that each person who is over the age of 16 and who is not in an institution such as prison or mental hospital or on active duty with the Armed Forces is only counted and classified in one group; employed, unemployed or not in the labor force.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics defines an individual employed if they did any work at all for pay or profit during the survey week; this includes all part-time and temporary work as well as full-time year-round employment. Unemployed individuals are those who do not have a job, have actively looked for work during the past four weeks and are currently available for work. The sum of employed and unemployed produces the Civilian Labor Force.