Copiah County Medical Center hosts 3rd annual Back-to-School Block Party Published 9:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Copiah County Medical Center invites the community to its third annual Back-to-School Block Party, Tuesday, July 29, 5-7 p.m. on the CCMC campus in Hazlehurst.

This fun-filled evening will feature food, games, inflatables, and entertainment for children and families to enjoy as they prepare for the upcoming school year. The event is open to all and designed to bring the community together in celebration and support of local students.

In partnership with the CCMC Cares Foundation, a limited number of school supplies will be distributed to students in need during the event. Supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.

“We believe in supporting the families of Copiah County and giving our students a strong start to the school year,” said a medical center representative, Kristi Carney. “This block party is a chance for us to give back, connect with the community, and celebrate the excitement of a new school year.”

Donations of school supplies are currently being accepted. Community members wishing to contribute may drop off supplies at the Copiah County Medical Center front lobby or at any of the affiliated Crystal Springs Clinic, Hazlehurst Clinic, or Wesson Clinic.

For more information about the event or how to donate, contact Copiah County Medical Center at 601-574-7232.