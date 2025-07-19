Butterfield Mansion offers girls’ outing with friends Published 1:00 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

A Brookhaven historical landmark is the setting for a night of fun and relaxation for ladies to leave the kids, significant others and worries behind for a few hours.

Butterfield Mansion owner Stacie Cross will open the doors Tuesday, July 22, for “Summer Nights: Girls Night Out at Butterfield.”

Built in 1908 and restored in 2017, Cross’ home and event venue is the perfect location for a girls’ getaway, even if just for a few hours.

Space is limited, she said. Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved by emailing Cross at butterfieldmansion@gmail.com. She’ll send payment information at that time.

“Summer Nights: Girls Night Out” runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Cross has planned a night of activities designed for “creativity, laughter and summer vibes,” she said.

Guests will head to the Charm Bar to build their own charm bracelet to take home for themselves or as a gift for a special BFF. Then they’ll paint gardening pots for their favorite plant.

“They can come and enjoy delicious bites, drinks and good vibes,” she said.

After crafts and fellowship, she’ll lead the crew downstairs for an exclusive after party in the mansion basement with music, games and drinks.

This is one in a series of Girls Night Out events Cross offers at Butterfield. She hosted Galentine’s Night in February and other craft nights over the past few years. She said the events have been popular among women who want to share some time with friends.

“We don’t take the time to go out with our friends,” Cross said. “This is just a chance to get out with their friends. It’s not over the top, but a whole lot of fun.”