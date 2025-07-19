Brookhaven’s July eatery inspections award 1 ‘C’, 11 ‘A’ ratings Published 5:00 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

The state’s health department inspected a dozen locations serving food in Lincoln County since July 1. Eleven of those earned “A” ratings; only one received a “C.”

Georgia Blue, located in downtown Brookhaven, earned its first “C” rating since opening for business a decade ago — all previous ratings since May 2016 have been “A” (16) or “B” (two).

Restaurants are inspected by the Mississippi State Department of Health, and graded on 36 criteria — including retail practices, food safety, good hygiene, and supervision.

The most recent inspection was conducted July 9, and three violations were corrected on-site while the inspector was still present — two incidents of improper date marking or disposition, and failure to have the last inspection’s permit posted.

Georgia Blue had no repeat violations. MSDH had no records of any customer complaints or enforcement actions for the restaurant.

MSDH also rated 11 other establishments in the Brookhaven area since July 1.

Janie’s Pastry Shop earned its 19th-straight “A”.

Broma’s Deli earned its 17th-straight “A” rating.

The Lincoln County Jail received its 15th rating in a row of “A”.

Bob’s Sandwich Shop was given its 10th “A” consecutively, and Bob’s Sandwich Shop on the Boulevard earned its fifth-straight “A”, having opened in 2023.

Taste & See Cakes & Catering, in Bogue Chitto, received its 10th consecutive “A”.

The Tobias Shack on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive earned its sixth-straight “A” rating.

Grizzly Diner on West Lincoln Drive, July 1, earned its third-straight “A” since it opened in 2024.

Hood’s Fuel Center on Hwy. 84 and Cowart Lane earned its second “A” in a row, the only two inspections it has had since opening.

The C-Store on East Monticello Street earned an “A” grade, rising from two previous “B” ratings.

Waffle House received an “A” after cycling between A-B ratings since 2018.

According to MSDH, any establishment that earns a “C” must be re-inspected within 10 days, and all violations should have been corrected within that time frame.

Restaurant inspections are published in an online database open to the public. Customers are encouraged to report potential violations at any food service business or location.