Wesson Garden Club awarded for horticulture activity

Published 3:22 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

By Daily Leader Staff

The Wesson Garden Club was recently awarded a Certificate of Merit for Horticulture Activity for Youth Garden Club, by the National Garden Clubs Inc. at the June Natchez Trace District Workshop. WGC president Sherri Carty received the award from Sassy Mauldin, GCM president.

Wesson Garden Club is a member of The Garden Clubs of Mississippi Inc.; the National Garden Clubs Inc.; Deep South Garden Clubs Inc.; and Natchez Trace District of GCM. From left, Sherri Carty and Sassy Mauldin.

