Matinee Musicale elects officers Published 2:22 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Members of the Matinee Musicale music club enjoyed their annual spring luncheon held at Cannon Hall in the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in downtown Brookhaven. Members were greeted with an abundant assortment of appetizers. After a welcome by club president Mrs. Patrick Lowery, the group enjoyed a salad buffet.

Hostesses serving were Mrs. Ron Williamson, Mrs. Jeff Phillips, Mrs. Charlie Hewitt, Mrs. Sam Bounds, Mrs. Robert Mayfield, Mrs. Edward Moak and Mrs. Mary Lu Redd. Following lunch, President Lowery conducted a brief business meeting.

New officers elected were: Mrs. Charlie Hewitt, president; Mrs. Patrick Lowery, first vice president; Mrs. Jeff Phillips, second vice president; Mrs. Chris Nelson, recording secretary; Mrs. Will Phillips, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Emily Bellipanni, treasurer; Mrs. Bob Allen, historian; and Mrs. Brad Johnson, member-at-large.