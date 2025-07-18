Published 3:30 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Janice McDaniel Cedars, 80, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025. She was born on July 8, 1945, to her beloved parents, Robert K. McDaniel and Gladys (Magee) McDaniel.

After graduating from Brookhaven High School, she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from LSU. She later earned a master’s degree from LSU. She was selfless, humble, loving, brilliant, and musically talented (played seven instruments), and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Dora Cedars Pharis (Sean); beloved grandchildren, Abigail Noyes and Jack Pharis; and her sister-in-law, Georgene McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents; and brother, Jack.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Wounded Warriors Project.