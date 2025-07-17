State Treasury now requires proof of citizenship for unclaimed money Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A citizenship declaration will now be required by the Mississippi State Treasury in order to file an unclaimed money return.

Treasurer David McRae is the first in the nation to put such a policy in place.

“Liberal open border policies have made every state a border state, pushing illegals into the heart of our country, including here in Mississippi,” McRae said. “But Mississippi taxpayers pay for my team and I to serve them — the citizens of Mississippi. As such, claims made by American citizens will take precedent over any claim by a foreign agent.”

To validate claimant’s identities, the Treasury uses Social Security numbers, addresses, driver licenses, and other forms of identification often tied to American citizenship and verified by cross-referencing domestic databases. If the claimant is not an American citizen, they will be required to provide identifying information tied to their foreign citizenship.

For more information, visit https://treasury.ms.gov/