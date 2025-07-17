State Department of Health hosts one-stop shop back-to-school records event Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Getting back-to-school ready can be stressful, with so many items to check off your to-do list. The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records is simplifying matters by hosting a One-Stop Shop event for required school entry forms.

During the two-week event, parents can pick up both a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up to date on immunizations, and their birth certificate, at the same time.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required immunizations for seventh-grade entry and for some colleges and universities.

Monday, July 21, through Friday, Aug. 1, the MSDH Office of Vital Records and Health Statistics will be open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 222 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland.

• Birth certificates available for same day pick up are $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

• Methods of payment for birth certificates are cash, money order and credit card.

• Applications for birth certificates can be printed through www.HealthyMS.com and completed before coming to the event.

• Form 121 available to pick up for free (immunization requirements must be up to date).

• Certified copies of Form 121 can be printed through www.MyIRMobile.com.

• A scheduler will be on site to make appointments for children who require updates.

• Reliable parking and easy access to the building.

For more information on immunization requirements or exemptions for school entry, visit www.msdh.ms.gov/immunizations.