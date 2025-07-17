Lincoln County Jail docket: MHP charges 2 with DUI, marijuana possession Published 12:02 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Wednesday, July 14-16, 2025:

Kenjavis C. Lemonte Young, 10/11/1991, 109 Thrasher St., Crystal Springs — arrested, charged with DUI second, speeding 10-19 mph over limit, no auto insurance, no driver license, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, city warrant, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Tiffany Clemmens, 01/11/1993, 1618 Hwy. 51 N — hold for other agency, Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jamie Renee Johnson, 06/23/1981, 1040 Hwy. 51 SE, Bogue Chitto — arrested on city warrant x2, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Willie Coleman, 05/27/1966, 859 Howard Road — arrested on MDOC warrant, by BPD.

Latrell D. Barnes, 07/03/2000, 1362 NE Union St. Extension Apt. 8C — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by BPD.

William Busby, 05/01/1991, 106 S Ferrill Ave., Quitman — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Keon Daqunn Johnson, 05/10/2006, 2781 NE Hopewell Road — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

Justin D. Washington, 11/22/1981, 147 Cedar St. — arrested on MDOC warrant, by LCSO.

Megan Nicole Fielder, 08/10/2000, 124 Patton Drive, Pearl — arrested, charged with DUI second, DUI child endangerment (first) x2, no seatbelt/child restraint device, by BPD.

Sedrict Charles Maxwell, 09/18/1982, 984 Mallalieu Drive, Lot 24 — arrested, charged with failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle, no/expired tag, expired driver license, MDOC warrant, by BPD.

Antoine Demetrious Owens, 09/26/1988, 249 Rogers Circle — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by BPD.

Kathie Doughdrill, 06/20/1963, 1077 Crooked Lane No. 15 — arrested, charged with simple assault by menace or fear, by BPD.

Tyesha Banks, 10/05/1998, 2443 Whitewater Ave., Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with no driver license, no proof of insurance, by BPD.

Arthur Thomas, 06/21/1979, 210 Lea Circle — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Khaliah Younger, 04/21/2000, 1524 West 23 rd , Little Rock, Arkansas — arrested, charged with DUI first, speeding 10-19 mph over posted limit, no proof of auto insurance, darker-than-authorized window tint, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by MHP.

Daynesha Rachelle Johnson, 12/20/1995, 989 Mallalieu Drive No. 29 — arrested, charged with tampering with physical evidence, by LCSO.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.