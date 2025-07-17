Published 4:20 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Ms. Janice Anding at 12 p.m., Monday, July 21, 2025, at First Baptist Church in Brookhaven. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Janice Anding, 82, of Brookhaven, MS, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Jackson, MS, on December 31, 1942, to Alton Smith and Virgie Lee Britt Smith.

Ms. Anding was an active member of First Baptist Church in Brookhaven.

Prior to retirement, she was a second-grade teacher at Mamie Martin Elementary.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Jessica Anding.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Staci Anding; brother and sister-in-law, Denny and Sherry Smith; 3 grandchildren, Gray Anding, Marin Anding, and Amelia Anding; Marbeth and Ruebon Jordan, Cindy Davis, and Janet Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

