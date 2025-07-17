Dogs, cats and Lions, oh my Published 5:00 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Dogs, cats and Lions, oh my!

Rusty Adcock, president of the board for the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League accepted a $500 donation from the Brookhaven Lions Club earlier this month and told members about BARL.

“I reminded them how BARL helps between 1,200 and 1,400 animals each year, through adoptions, transporting to other locations for adoptions there, spay/neuter assistance with our voucher program and giving out Pet ID tags,” he said.

Adcock talked about the newly-remodeled cat colony room at the no-kill shelter and reminded members about the need for spaying and neutering programs to help with the homeless pet population as well as the need for volunteers to help with the many duties available at the shelter.

“The Lion’s club also presented BARL a check for $500, so that was exciting,” he said. “The Brookhaven Lion’s Club has been a great supporter of BARL for many years. We are so appreciative of their generosity. We most certainly can put that money to good use by adding to our spay/neuter funding.”

BARL is currently partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the “Empty the Shelters” adoption program through July 19. During this event, adoption fees for cats and dogs are greatly reduced to $35 which includes spay and neuter, vaccinations and microchip. BARL is open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., or by appointment at 601-757-1057. Photos of adoptable pets are available for viewing at BARL.net/adopt.

Brookhaven Lions Club, a volunteer service organization, meets on Tuesdays at noon at Poppa’s Fish House at 204 Hwy 51 North.