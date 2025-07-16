Lawrence County Dixie Youth All-Stars have strong showing on state level Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

It’s been a summer to remember for the parents, supporters, and players involved with Dixie Youth baseball out of Lawrence County. The league had five teams reach the state tournament level and three of them have received bids to play at upcoming world series events.

The 6U All-Stars won the DYB D2 State Tournament in Philadelphia earlier this month. They’ll head to Dunn, North Caroline and play on July 25 in the upcoming World Series. Representing as Team Mississippi, they’ll take on squads from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Team members include, front row, from left, Sutton Stokes, Briggs Barnes, Lane Watts, Grey Brock, and Oliver Rushing; back row, from left, Noah Brister, Holt Royer, Khyzar Johnson, Easton Lea, Everett Toomer, Trae Buckley, and Holt Stokes. The team is led by head coach Jeff Stokes and assistant coaches Dylan Lea, Gage Brister, and Luke Watts

The 8U All-Stars finished second in their DYB D2 State Tournament in Columbia earlier this month.

Team members include, front row, from left, Rhys Sanders, David Morgan, Rylan Ard, Owen Sykes, and Abel Walker; standing, from left, Lane Sanders, Kooper Tanksley, Coehn Peavy, Hayes Wilson, Fisher Channell and Baylor Barnes. The team was led by head coach Tanner Peavey and assistant coaches Ford Johnson, Landon Morgan, and Blake Ard.

The 10U All-Stars won the DYB D2 State Tournament in Philadelphia earlier this month. They’ll head to Lexington, South Carolina to play in the upcoming World Series that begins on August 1. The LC 10U All-Stars dominated in their state tournament, going unbeaten and outscoring their opponents by a combined 64-4 run differential to win the first 10U D2 state tournament in program history.

Team members include, front row, from left, Bubba Davis, Easton Royer, Gunner Malone, Kingston Myers, and Tyler Barnes; standing, from left, Owen Shumaker, Murphy Peyton Jr., Crockett Stokes, Caleb Payne, Gavin Bryant, and Williams Watts. The team is led by head coach Murphy Petyon, and assistant coaches JoJo Shumaker, Luke Watts, and Jeff Stokes.

The 11U All-Stars finished runners-up at their DYB D2 State tournament in Laurel earlier this month. They’ll head to Texarkana, Arkansas to play in the World Series that’s scheduled to begin on July 17.

Team members include, front row, from left, Brayden Haynes, Julius Magee Jr., Daxton Faust, Lane Earles, Jessie Rodriquez Jr.; standing, from left, Cylas Peterson, Cooper Van, Kazley Davis, Jaxon Barron, Casen Peterson, Carson Parkman. The team is led by head coach Keth Van and assistant coaches Julius Magee and Allen Barron.

The 12U All-Stars finished fifth in their recent state tournament in Philadelphia. Team members include, front row, from left, Mitchell Williamson, Chipper Rutland, Marshall Paul Brown, Lilly Royer, Fisher Barnett; back row, from left, Carson McCall, Javion Hilliard, Caleb Alexander, Michael Thompson, Kingston Bridges, and Jake Ainsworth. The team is led by head coach Tyson Smith and assistant coaches Roy Barnett and Ryan McCall.