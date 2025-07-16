KDMC introduces advanced MRI Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

King’s Daughters Medical Center has installed one of the most advanced imaging technologies available. The Vantage Fortian 1.5T MRI system enhances diagnostic capabilities, improves patient comfort, and streamlines workflow for faster, more accurate imaging results.

The Vantage Fortian, developed by Canon Medical Systems, promises exceptional image quality while reducing scan times and noise levels — benefits that directly impact both patients and providers. Another benefit is its wide-bore design for patient comfort.

“This new technology represents a major step forward for our imaging services,” said Lee Barry, KDMC Director of Radiology. “The Fortian allows us to scan faster with greater clarity and precision, which means improved accuracy for physicians and a more comfortable experience for our patients.”

“Patients will notice the difference immediately,” Barry said. “Whether they’re coming in for a brain, spine, joint, or soft tissue scan, they’ll benefit from a more relaxing exam and faster turnaround on results.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with the imaging center, contact KDMC Radiology at 601-835-9292.