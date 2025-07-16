Freedom Gospel Outreach provides food, fun before the fireworks Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches. 2/7 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches. 3/7 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches. 4/7 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches. 5/7 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches. 6/7 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches. 7/7 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches.

The first-ever Freedom Gospel Outreach was hosted by the Lincoln Baptist Association on July 5, prior to the annual fireworks show at Lincoln Civic Center. Hundreds of people enjoyed the free food and activities provided by more than a dozen area churches.