Downtown to host 51st Ole Brook Festival Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

What happens after you hit the big 5-0? You come back a year later, better than ever.

Plans are underway for the 51st annual Ole Brook Festival, which is set for the first weekend in October.

Downtown Brookhaven will be prepped to host more than 100 vendors offering arts, crafts, woodworking, boutique items, promotions, and non-profit information. The weekend also includes food, live music, classic cars, KidZone and amusements.

South Whitworth and South Railroad avenues will be jam-packed with fun for all ages, said Katie Nations, program director for the Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the annual event.

Registration for vendors is open now. Applications are available at the Chamber office at 230 South Whitworth Ave. or online at www.brookhavenchamber.org. Spaces are limited and are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis for new vendors. Returning vendors receive preference to former booth spaces.

Booth fees are:

• Arts and crafts (handcrafted items) — $100

• Retail (selling or fundraising) — $100

• Non-retail (promotional, political, religious or informational) — $75

• Food concessions — $200-$250 depending on the size of the space needed.

Food vendors can start selling Friday as soon as they are set up.

The festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 3, with live music from 6-9 p.m. while food trucks will be open and other vendors begin to set up.

Saturday, Oct. 4, is the main event with all vendors being open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival coincides with the classic car show, food trucks, and the kid’s zone. Kids ages 2-16 can obtain an arm band for $10 to play all day in the amusement area.

The festival is free to attend and free to park for the general public.

“Brookhaven has so much individual talent and great businesses,” Nations said. “Our Ole Brook Festival weekend is a great way to show off our beautiful town. We hope you will plan to join us and invite friends to visit.”

For more information, call 601-833-1411.