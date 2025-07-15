State earns $1B in interest income Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Mississippi has earned a record-breaking $1 billion in interest income from the General Fund and Special Funds since 2020. The announcement was made by State Treasurer David McRae, who took office that same year.

“Every dollar the state government holds should be working as hard as the Mississippians who earned it. That’s been my mission from the start,” said McRae. “By applying conservative, results-driven financial management, I’ve delivered … off money that would have otherwise sat largely idle. … This is what responsible government looks like.”

An average of $187 million per year has been earned during McRae’s tenure. The average in the five years prior to McRae assuming office was $39 million.