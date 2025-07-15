State earns $1B in interest income

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By Daily Leader Staff

Mississippi has earned a record-breaking $1 billion in interest income from the General Fund and Special Funds since 2020. The announcement was made by State Treasurer David McRae, who took office that same year.

“Every dollar the state government holds should be working as hard as the Mississippians who earned it. That’s been my mission from the start,” said McRae. “By applying conservative, results-driven financial management, I’ve delivered … off money that would have otherwise sat largely idle. … This is what responsible government looks like.”

An average of $187 million per year has been earned during McRae’s tenure. The average in the five years prior to McRae assuming office was $39 million.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections