No injuries, dogs saved in Lincoln County house fire Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

HEUCKS RETREAT — Lincoln County Volunteer Fire Fighters worked to limit fire damage to a house on Callender Road Monday evening. No one was injured in the fire and two dogs were rescued by firefighters.

Heucks Retreat and New Sight Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to reports of a dining room on fire at 4:33 p.m. Monday. Units first arriving on scene reported 50 percent of the structure was involved including the carport and a vehicle. East Lincoln and Loyd Star Volunteer Fire Departments assisted with manpower and trucks.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and began salvage and overhaul after flames were extinguished. Units began clearing the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Heucks Retreat reported they checked on the home at about 9:30 p.m. looking for hot spots and did not find any. A fire rekindled at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and Heucks Retreat VFD was dispatched to the home.

Firefighters reported upon arrival the remaining structure was fully involved and it burned.