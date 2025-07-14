Lincoln County Jail docket: 7 arrested on drug or alcohol charges Published 11:57 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, 10-13, 2025:

Taylor Ray Peets, 10/02/1996, 419 Crider Drive — arrested, charged with DUI third or subsequent, open container, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Alton Nelson III, 09/23/1967, 2727 Lee Drive SE Lot 5, Bogue Chitto — arrested, charged with driving with license suspended, no auto insurance, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Jon Anthony Reyes, 07/10/1984, 906 Myra St. — arrested on warrant from outside jurisdiction, by BPD.

Desmond Jaquan Berry, 11/21/2000, 86 Old Hwy. 552, Union Church — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of beer or light wine in dry county or jurisdiction, improperly operating equipment, city warrant, by BPD.

Justin Anthony Sanders, 07/24/1993, 1218 Washington Ave. — arrested, charged with resisting arrest by non-violent flight, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, by BPD.

Nathaniel Quinn Griffin, 04/24/1993, 129 North Second ST. — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, Justice Court warrant (probation violation), MDOC warrant, city warrant, by BPD.

Whitlee May, 04/23/1990, 212 North Church St. — arrested, charged with disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Vincent Edward Rials, 09/08/1985, 1115 Miller Lane, Wesson — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), serving time for Drug Court violation, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Johnson, 04/09/1966, 1055 Morgans Lane, Summit — arrested, charged with DUI first, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no auto insurance, switched tag, speeding 1-9 mph over limit, by MHP.

Barbara Irene Potts, 05/20/1971, 4065 East Lincoln Road — arrested, charged with shoplifting, indictment, by BPD.

Lesharetta Winston, 09/29/1993, 106 Amite Road — arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, by BPD.

Demarcus Joel Cason, 07/22/1993, 305 Industrial Park Road — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first or second offense), by BPD.

Kaysha Chermeise Victor, 04/12/2002, 11183 Hwy. 1, Donaldville, Louisiana — arrested on warrant from outside jurisdiction, hold for other agency, by BPD.

Justin D. Washington, 11/22/1981, 147 Cedar St. — arrested on MDOC warrant, city warrant, by LCSO.

Luciana Thadison, 10/09/1975, 123 Pleasant Grove Road, Silver Creek — arrested, charged with failure to appear in Justice Court, by LCSO.

Kristin Julia Diggs, 12/07/1984, 1845 North Bouviez St., Baltimore, Maryland — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

Jackie A. Marie, 02/07/1958, 239 Hwy. 28, Chauvin, Louisiana — arrested, charged with DUI first, by MHP.

Ceshun Jackson, 07/30/2002, no address given — arrested, charged with DUI first, no/expired tag, by MHP.

Paul G. Lewis, 04/10/1977, 1377 Gene Road, Bogue Chitto — arrested on city warrant, by LCSO.

Jerry Lee Thompson, 01/10/1958, 1719 Hwy. 84 E — arrested, charged with DUI second, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no auto insurance, driving with license suspended, by MHP.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.