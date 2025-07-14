Joy Aneika Washington

Published 3:49 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Funeral service for Joy Washington will be at 1 pm on Monday, July 21, 2025 at the Mighty God Church in Brookhaven. Visitation will begin at 12 noon until time of service at the church. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Ms Washington was born on November 29, 1974 and died on July 12, 2025 in the Kings Daughters Medical Center. She was the daughter of Janie Ruth Newton and Otto Washington.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements