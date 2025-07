Published 9:35 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Memorial service for Mr. Gilbert Baker Jr. will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Williams Mortuary Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Baker was born on August 28, 1945 and died on July 7, 2025. He was the son of Nannie Benson Baker and Gilbert Baker Sr.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of cremation arrangements.