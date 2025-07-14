Bank of Brookhaven celebrates 25 years, honors founder Sones Published 9:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Bill Sones, seated, is joined by family and friends to celebrate the unveiling of his portrait in the entryway to Bank of Brookhaven. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Bill and Theresa Sones stand with the portrait of Bill, painted by Brookhaven artist Dr. J. Kim Sessums, right.

Bank of Brookhaven is celebrating its 25th anniversary serving Brookhaven and Lincoln County. In May, the bank’s board and employees honored founder and Board Chairman Bill Sones with a portrait painted by local artist Dr. J. Kim Sessums. The portrait was unveiled and hangs in the bank’s foyer.

“I’ve known Bill for many years and was honored they asked me to do this,” said Sessums.

“There is no Bank of Brookhaven without Bill Sones,” said bank President Shannon Aker. “Dr. Sessums included one of Mr. Bill’s favorite sayings on the portrait.”

The saying is, “Remember to always keep your best year in front of you.”

Chartered on Nov. 17, 1999, the bank opened Jan. 31, 2000. Bank of Brookhaven currently has 31 employees and has grown to $245 million in total assets.

“We are thankful to be a part of the community, and want to serve our customers and friends well,” said CEO Robb Massengill.