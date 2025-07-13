Summer concert series back on stage July 19 Published 4:00 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Symone French & The Trouille Troupe

Downtown tunes in the open air return July 19 with the next installment of the Brookhaven Summer Concert Series.

Symone French & The Trouille Troupe will take the Railroad Park Stage at 7 p.m. and play a two-hour set. Fronted by Mobile-born singer-songwriter French — a successful professional singer, and former contestant on The Voice and American Idol — the group has “a diverse stage show that mixes soul, heartache, and Southern fried sultry soulfulness,” according to her website.

The July event would normally be the third and final performance in the annual Brookhaven Summer Concert Series — one per month, May-July. But the scheduled June performance of Mike Rob & The 601 Band was postponed due to inclement weather.

Now Rob and company will be back, this time on Thursday, Aug. 15. They’ll begin playing at 7 p.m. on the downtown stage.

Based in Jackson, Rob and band are known for classic soul music performances. Rob was named Jackson Music Awards’ Male Vocalist of the Year in 2007 and 2019, and the band won Best R&B Artist/Group in 2018.

Sponsored by The Brookhaven Tourism Council, the Summer Concert Series invites attendees to bring folding chairs, grab something to eat and drink from a downtown eatery, and enjoy free performances.